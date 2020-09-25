Josephine Anna Harrington 1921—2020
Josephine Anna Harrington, 99, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 18, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1921 in Rockford, IL. Josephine was the daughter of Salvadore E. Ingrassia and Ruth V. (Dehn) Ingrassia. She graduated from Rockford High School in 1939. Josephine married Gilbert Johnson and he later died overseas in WWII. After the war, she met and married Allen P. Harrington in April 1947. They were married for 34 years until Allen died in 1980. Josephine was a housewife while her children were growing up and then took a bookkeeping job at Ekstrom Carlson Co. She retired in 1986. Upon her retirement, she poured herself into her children and grandchildren, spending much of her time with them. Her children benefited from her wisdom, guidance and love, and her grandchildren were blessed with her constant presence and love as they grew into adults. She was beloved by her family. Josephine loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She had a great appreciation of art and she was herself a skilled artist. Into her old age, she was sharp as a tack and kept up with world events and freely expressed her opinion on most everything! She was a long time and active member of Centennial United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Noreen Slade of Rockford, Joanne (Chuck) Cavaness of NM and Brian (Peggy) Harrington of Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Carrie Johnson Saucedo, Patrick Johnson, Sarah Pike Kissam, Natalie Pike Ciezczak, Briana Cavaness, Courtney Slade Parson, Matthew (Jessie) Slade and Rebecca Slade; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Marguerite Cook, Coronado, CA; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Stephen K. Johnson and son-in-law, Timothy M. Slade.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Monday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. for the first 40 people at Honquest Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. Masks and social distancing is required. Private family burial. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com