Josephine I. Parks 1931—2019
Josephine I. (Ventimiglia) Parks, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Normal, IL. She lived for many years in Rockford, Illinois with her husband of 66 years, Bill Parks. They were co-owners in Broadway Certified Grocery for 15 years.
She is survived by her children, Ida (Larry) Bederka, Kathy (Jerry) Nott and Mike (Jennifer) Parks; grandsons, Brian Bederka and Tad Nott; granddaughters, Laurie Bederka and Jamie (Nott) Nesloney; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019