|
|
Josephine Marie Vascellaro Caruana 1923—2020
Josephine Marie Vascellaro Caruana, 97, lifelong Rockford resident, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her home at Crimson Pointe Assisted Living. Born February 10, 1923, daughter of Frank and Angela Armato Vascellaro. Married Angelo L. Caruana on July 3, 1941 in Chicago. She owned and operated a hair salon in her home for over 30 years. Josephine was a leader and woman before her time. She was a social organizer and good friend to all, as well as a kind and faithful woman who was the sphere of influence.
Survivors include her daughter, Margery (Gene) Caruana Farr; son, Gary (Maria) Caruana; grandchildren Jil Bondi, Andrea Koteski, Jason (Genevieve) Koteski, Jessica Caruana (Grant) Romine and Erica Caruana (Dugan Winkie); great-grandchildren, Asiana Joy and Gianna Koteski, Josephine Canada, Jack and Stella Romine and Rosalie Caruana Winkie; sister, Lillian Vascellaro Manalli and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband on April 18, 2004, parents; and brothers, Sam (Rosalie) Vascellaro and Mike (Ellie) Vascellaro. The Caruana family would like to sincerely thank the staff and residents of Crimson Pointe Assisted Living and the staff of Northern Illinois Hospice for the love and compassionate care extended to Josephine.
Due to the directives from our government agencies at this time, private services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for them to honor Josephine's life in specific ways. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road Rockford is assisting the family. Extend condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020