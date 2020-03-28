|
Josephine Scibona 1924—2020
Josephine "Fennie" Scibona, age 95 of Rockford, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020. Josephine was born September 22, 1924, the daughter of Nick and Carmella DePaula Scibona in Hammond, Louisiana. She moved to Rockford in August 1948 and worked at Nelson Knitting and Berol, Inc., from where she retired. Josephine was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was a very caring and generous daughter, sister, and devoted aunt. She took great pleasure working in her garden and planting her flowers. She enjoyed cooking and baking and shared Sunday dinners with any family members that came. She loved doing crafts, especially sewing and needlepoint, and avidly did word search puzzles. Josephine "Fennie" is survived by sisters Rose Crapanzano, Frances (ChiChi) Fabiano, and Lena Marinelli; sister-in-law Joan Scibona and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers-Peter, Joseph, Russell and Sam and sisters-Mary Rotolo and Annie Wenger, sister-in-law Mary Scibona, brothers-in-law Angelo Crapanzano, Joseph Fabiano, Nick Rotolo, Russell Marinelli, and Bob Wenger. The family would like to express their eternal gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Crimson Pointe, In Home Medical Group, and Mercy Health Hospice for the excellent care given to our dear Josephine while in their care. Due to the current directives from our government agencies, services will be private. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. A Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church with Franciscan Friars officiating is planned for a later date. Memorials to the family for a memorial to be established. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020