Joshua James Ray Phillips 1977—2020
Joshua James Ray Phillips, 42, of Loves Park was Promoted to Glory on June 6, 2020. Born September 30, 1977 in Rockford, son of John and Pamela (Ward) Phillips. Josh graduated from Harlem High School, class of 1995. He was employed as a roofer. Josh attended The Salvation Army Temple Corps., where he had a large circle of friends. He is survived by his children, Brittenee Chelinsky and Bradlee Phillips; mother and father, Pamela and George Jameson Sr., biological father, John Phillips; siblings, George (Cindy) Jameson Jr., Jeffrey (Erica) Jameson, Justin Jameson, Jennifer Jameson; paternal grandparents, John and Jan Phillips; former spouse, Michelle Phillips; several aunts, uncles, cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and a circle of friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Max and Pauline Ward. Funeral Service Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Temple Corps. 500 South Rockford Ave. Rockford. Major Mark Martsolf will officiate. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.