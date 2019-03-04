|
Joshua Konaszewski 1994—2019
Joshua Eugene Konaszewski, 24, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Cherry Valley, Illinois. Born on October 2, 1994 to Gene Konaszewski and Terri (Konaszewski) Weiser. Joshua attended Belvidere High School and graduated in 2013. He worked for Iverson Painting in Rockford.
Joshua was a kind soul and was deeply devoted to music. He enjoyed drawing, building Legos, fishing, camping, sitting around the bonfire, shooting pool, and spending time with his adoring family.
Joshua will be missed dearly by his parents; his brothers, Jake Konaszewski and Conrad Weiser; his sister, Felicia (Christopher) Zawada; his step-father, Wayne Weiser; his paternal and maternal grandparents; his aunt, Amy (Mark) Walsh; his nephews, Ethan and Thomas; and his cousins, Michael Pompilio, Brittany Walsh, and Helen Walsh.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. The funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Reverend Alan Buss will be officiating. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019