Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Konaszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Konaszewski


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua Konaszewski Obituary
Joshua Konaszewski 1994—2019
Joshua Eugene Konaszewski, 24, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in Cherry Valley, Illinois. Born on October 2, 1994 to Gene Konaszewski and Terri (Konaszewski) Weiser. Joshua attended Belvidere High School and graduated in 2013. He worked for Iverson Painting in Rockford.
Joshua was a kind soul and was deeply devoted to music. He enjoyed drawing, building Legos, fishing, camping, sitting around the bonfire, shooting pool, and spending time with his adoring family.
Joshua will be missed dearly by his parents; his brothers, Jake Konaszewski and Conrad Weiser; his sister, Felicia (Christopher) Zawada; his step-father, Wayne Weiser; his paternal and maternal grandparents; his aunt, Amy (Mark) Walsh; his nephews, Ethan and Thomas; and his cousins, Michael Pompilio, Brittany Walsh, and Helen Walsh.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. The funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Reverend Alan Buss will be officiating. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
Download Now