Josie Kent 1929—2019
Josie Lee Kent of Rockford departed this earthly life July 29, 2019. She was born October 28, 1928 in Charleston, MS the daughter Florence Howard and George Thompson. Josie lived in Rockford since 1950 coming here from Mississippi. She married W.T. Kent June 27, 1946 in Charleston, MS. Josie was employed as a machine operator by Atwood Mobile over 25 years before retiring. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church serving on the Mothers Board and a member of the Auxiliary, Women's Choir and Matrons. She attended schools in Mississippi.
Josie leaves to cherish many memories, three daughters, Diane (James) Jacobs, Naomi (Dick) Strand and Peggy Burrows; seven sons, Willie Kent, James (Victoria), Jimmie (Barbara), Roy (Glenda) , Robert, Ernest and Bradley (Melissa) Kent; 28 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; brother L.D. (Erma) Howard; two sisters, Rose Howard and Mary Thomas a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Lacy and Macy Thompson.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019