Joyce A. Kennedy 1933—2019
Joyce Kennedy, 86, of Pecatonica, IL passed away surrounded by family Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Joyce was born March 15, 1933 in Rockford, IL, daughter of L. Harold and Opal (Quandt) Lynch. She attended West High School of Rockford. Married Clyde H. Kennedy on March 31, 1951 in Rockford. He passed away August 28, 2000. She was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Joyce was born with a kind and gentle spirit which remained with her all her days. She was devoted to her role of motherhood and caring for her home and family. She had a fondness for animals, especially birds and her beloved cats. Joyce enjoyed White Sox games, Special Olympics, garage sales, reading, watching old movies, and keeping up on current events and politics. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Joyce's memory include her children, Kathleen (Jonathan) Franzen, Christine Larson, Laurie (Timothy) Calvert and Michael Kennedy; grandchildren, Ben Franzen, Dana (Micky) Rosenquist, Bayley Franzen, Julie (Todd) Bradley, James R. Larson, Kathryne (Brandon) Woehler, Robert Calvert and Mollie Calvert; great-grandchildren, Noah, Sophia, and Rose Franzen, William and Gracie Rosenquist, Maddie Joy Bradley, Brysen, Joselynne and Koraline Woehler; numerous nieces and nephews and sister, Alice Pinney. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Clyde Kennedy; daughter, Amy Lyn Kennedy; brothers, Robert, Donald and Roger Lynch and son-in-law, David W. Larson.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019