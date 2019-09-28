Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 N. Alpine Rd.
Machesney Park, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 N. Alpine Rd.
Machesney Park, IL
Joyce A. Maxcy


1952 - 2019
Joyce A. Maxcy Obituary
Joyce A. Maxcy 1952—2019
Joyce A. Maxcy, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; passed away suddenly on September 26, 2019. Joyce was born to Leila and Linus Timmerman on May 29, 1952 in Hazel Green Wisconsin. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending her time gardening, playing card games, traveling, and above all spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce was always ready to entertain her grandchildren through creative storytelling, and playing games. She was a strong willed and helpful person to all who knew her. Her kindness and compassion would not go unnoticed.
Joyce is survived by her children; Lori Hoftender, Lisa (Marc) Simpson, and Scott (Stephanie) Hoftender, her grandchildren; Spencer Simpson, Riley Simpson, Addison Hoftender and Jake Hoftender, her siblings; Gary (Sherri) Timmerman, Carolyn (Jay) Nigbor, Glen Timmerman, Marilyn Kohout, Edward (Mary) Timmerman, and Robert Timmerman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is Predeceased by the love of her life; Noel Maxcy, and her parents; Linus and Leila Timmerman.
A Funeral Service for Joyce is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, at 2PM at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park, IL 61115. A visitation will be held at 1pm until the time of service; with burial at Sunset memorial gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019
