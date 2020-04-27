|
Joyce Bietau Rieken 1935—2020
Joyce Bietau Rieken died on April 20th after a sudden illness. She was born in Rockford to John and Ella Bietau. She graduated West Rockford High School in the Class of 1953. She lived in Sarasota, Florida for many years, returning to Rockford upon retirement. She was a prolific artist working in many different media.
She married Richard D. Rieken in 2004. This brought a love between them that began at age 19 full circle. Richard died in 2012. Richard and Joyce were both members of The Old Stone Church in Rockton.
Joyce is blessed to be survived by a very small, close, and loving family, include her son, Dr. J. Scott Nelson, his wife, Leila Nelson, and her grandson J. Skyler Nelson, and her brother in law Ben Schleicher. Predeceased by her parents, husband, her sister, Judith Schleicher, and two nephews, Benny and Charles Schleicher.
Joyce wished to remember her love for members of the Studio Artists, and the "Club" girls who were a West High School group who met monthly since graduating in 1953.
Cremation rites were accorded. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts to the Old Stone Church, 101 E Union St, Rockton, IL 60172, will be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020