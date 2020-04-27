Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rieken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Bietau Rieken


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Bietau Rieken Obituary
Joyce Bietau Rieken 1935—2020
Joyce Bietau Rieken died on April 20th after a sudden illness. She was born in Rockford to John and Ella Bietau. She graduated West Rockford High School in the Class of 1953. She lived in Sarasota, Florida for many years, returning to Rockford upon retirement. She was a prolific artist working in many different media.
She married Richard D. Rieken in 2004. This brought a love between them that began at age 19 full circle. Richard died in 2012. Richard and Joyce were both members of The Old Stone Church in Rockton.
Joyce is blessed to be survived by a very small, close, and loving family, include her son, Dr. J. Scott Nelson, his wife, Leila Nelson, and her grandson J. Skyler Nelson, and her brother in law Ben Schleicher. Predeceased by her parents, husband, her sister, Judith Schleicher, and two nephews, Benny and Charles Schleicher.
Joyce wished to remember her love for members of the Studio Artists, and the "Club" girls who were a West High School group who met monthly since graduating in 1953.
Cremation rites were accorded. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts to the Old Stone Church, 101 E Union St, Rockton, IL 60172, will be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -