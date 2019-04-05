|
Joyce Elaine Lutz 1930—2019
Byron - Joyce Elaine Lutz, of Byron, 88 years young, was called home by the Lord, on Sunday, March 31st, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her two loving children at Rockford Memorial Hospital. The world lost a devoted, caring wife, an awesome Mother, loving Grandmother and proud Great-Grandma. She was born on August 21st, 1930 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Julian Joseph and Ellen (Mueller) Cherwin. Joyce graduated from Aurora East High School in 1947 and later worked at Mooseheart near Aurora.
Joyce met and then married the love of her life, Leonard (Joe) Claude Lutz on a snowy November 3rd, 1951 in Aurora. They spent almost 65 years together, daily raising their family with love, patience, generosity, understanding and being great role models for all of us. Mom went from being a city girl to a farmer's wife who worked alongside Dad on the family farm not driving a tractor, but walking the bean fields, sorting cattle, chasing pigs, taking down fences, cooking 3 meals a day and always showing us what love and happiness is. Mom believed the most important things in life are the feeling of love, happiness, family and home. In her later years, despite many unique, cause unknown medical conditions where doctors would say "We have never seen anything like this!", mom was always a fighter, always strong dealing with whatever life threw at her with sparkling eyes and the best smile ever and determination to go on.
Some of Mom's favorite things were watching her grandkids grow up, neighborhood farm ladies monthly potlucks, going to Chana Sale Barn or auctions with Dad, writing the Christmas letter, searching for words in puzzles, watching reruns of The Waltons and Little House on the Prairie, thumbing thru Blair catalogues never buying, and eating crunchy Cheetos or caramel corn. She hated veggies with a passion. Her heart was big and giving and she was generous to a fault, always putting others 1st before herself. People who knew Mom know how truly lucky they were to have had her in their lives. She was a precious gift.
The family thanks staff at Rockford Memorial Hospital, Unit D3 and Byron Paramedics for their diligent care. A special thank you to RNs Becky and Steven for their spiritual words and thoughts at Mom's bedside after she passed.
Mom was deeply loved and will be missed greatly by her son, Richard "Dick" Lutz of Byron; daughter, Deborah Lutz of Byron; granddaughter, Amber Jasper of Byron; great-grandchildren, Andrew Everling, Braden Lauzon, Emma Lauzon; special cousin, Janet Renwick of DeKalb.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lutz in 2016; daughter Karen Louise Lutz in 2012; parents; brother, Donald Cherwin.
Cremation rites accorded with a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, a thoughtful donation or memorial may be sent to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon or to an organization of your choice in Joyce's name. The Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago has assisted the family. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019