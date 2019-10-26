|
Joyce Faye Davis 1934—2019
Joyce Faye Davis, 85 of Durand, IL died Friday October 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joyce was born May 5, 1934 in Dante, Virginia to Willie and Maggie (Fields) Burton. She married Earl Davis in Rockford, IL on December 23, 1955. Joyce spent years at Dean Foods before retiring in 1992. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to OSF Hospice Staff for all their tender loving care, Jan, from Sarah's Salon, for making her feel beautiful and special friend Babs. Survivors include: husband Earl Davis, daughter Gail (Randy McDougall) Laube; grandchildren Johnny (Laura) Prenot, Matt (Joyce) Laube; great grandchildren Cassidy and Aaron Prenot all of Durand, IL and Chase Jansen of Davenport, Iowa. She is predeceased by her parents and son Steven Davis.
Private ceremonies to be held. Final resting place to be Durand Township Cemetery. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019