Joyce Irene Hairrell 1935—2020Joyce Irene Hairrell, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Born March 8, 1935, in Montfort, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Leta (Noble) Ohnstad. Joyce married Larry L. Hairrell. They were married for 56 years before he predeceased her on December 13, 2017. She worked for Testors Corp in Rockford for 43 years. Joyce enjoyed attending Kishwaukee Baptist & Beloit Life Center. She attended bible studies, enjoyed swimming, gardening, and garage sales. She loved her children, grandchildren and her dog, Buddy. Survived by daughters, Terri Mathis of Beloit, WI, Bobbi Brown of Rockford, Lorri (Pete) Foelker of Hebron, WI, and Kathy (Mike) Spivey of Rockford; grandchildren, Larry (Amanda) Brown, Tammera Brown, Elizabeth (Michelle) Allen, Matthew Brown, Jessica Castillo, Nickolas (Dawn) Hairrell, Samantha Roper, Joy (Justin) Bouton, Joshua (Margo) Young, and Tawny (Brian) Stewart; many great- grandchildren; siblings, Jerri Cole and Verdon "Butch" Ohnstad; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Harold Ohnstad, Janis Lawrence, and Thalia Ohnstad.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Terry Moorehouse officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park.