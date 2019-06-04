Home

Joyce Lynne Weber 1950—2019
Joyce Lynne Weber, 68, of Machesney Park, died Monday, June 3, 2019 in her home. Born July 13, 1950 in Rockford; daughter of Robert B. and Jewell F. (Speer) Sansom. Worked as a customer service representative for Newell-Rubbermaid for over 30 years. Member of Northeast Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
Survivors include her daughter Tresa (Douglas Todd) Dale of Machesney Park and son Joey Weber of Candler, NC; grandson Eli Dale, her furry companion Lewis; and sister Betty June Wiegmann.
Predeceased by her parents, and brother Keith K. Bartlett.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 East Riverside Blvd, Rockford with Rev. Sylvia Staley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to MercyHealth Hospice for their loving care of Joyce. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
