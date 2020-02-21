|
Joyce M. Berg 1942—2020
Joyce M. Berg, 77, of Caledonia, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1942 in Phil Campbell, Alabama to Harley and Lillie (Graves) McMurry. Joyce worked at Community Care, Inc. for 19 years as a field supervisor where she supervised new workers and also used her natural peacemaking skills to resolve conflicts between workers and clients. She enjoyed music, gardening, cooking and baking. She loved animals, especially her three pets, Charlie (cat), Roscoe (cat) and Bristol (dog). She was a Girl Scout troop leader and a 4-H leader. Her Christian faith showed in how well she treated everyone she knew.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Theodore; son, Thomas Berg and daughter, Amy Berg; sisters, Jean Clark and Vonnie Scarpetta; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, sister, Peggy (Jack) Smith, Fran (Steve) Saarinen and Marcell (Melvin) Jones; brothers, Dolan (Wetha) McMurry and Barney (Martha) McMurry; sister-in-law, Helen Berg; brother-in-laws, Angelo Scarpetta and Robert Clark.
Special thank you to the staff at Alpine Fireside and all who visited her at the nursing home and hospital.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in First Free Rockford, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, Illinois 61107 with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020