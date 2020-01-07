|
|
Joyce M. Keeney 1940—2020
Joyce M. Keeney, 79, of Belvidere, IL passed away on January 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her adoring family. Joyce was born on October 17, 1940 in Kendall, WI to Harold and Evelyn (Fields) Brenneka. She married her loving husband, Ronnie Keeney, on December 18, 1976 in Belvidere, IL. Joyce worked as a food server for the Washington Elementary School in Belvidere for a number of years. She was a member of the Moose Club. Joyce enjoyed going to the casino, camping, and going to garage sales with her friend, Beth. She loved watching her grandchildren graduate and get married. But most importantly, she loved spending time and getting lunch with her family and friends.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her children, Gayle (Jay) Abrams, Rosie (Mark) Weber, Jackie (Brad) Benson, Craig (Pam) Keeney, and Scott (Renee) Keeney; her brother, Buzz (Ruth) Brenneka; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Evelyn; her husband, Ronnie; and her siblings, Charlie Brenneka, Elmer Brenneka, and Linda Kamin.
The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The funeral ceremony will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Pastor John Brennan will be officiating. The burial will happen in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be gifted to Heartland Hospice and the . To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020