Joyce M. Shultz

Joyce M. Shultz Obituary
Joyce M. Shultz 1931—2019
Joyce M. Shultz, 88, of Machesney Park passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in her home. Born April 29, 1931, in Libertyville, the daughter of John and Lavera (Matherly) Quist. Married James E. Shultz on April 21, 1952, in California. Formerly employed by Lenz Pharmacy, North Park Pharmacy and Fincham Industrial. Member of Central Christian Church. Survivors include her children, Wayne (Connie) Shultz, Kathy Gorrell, Cindy (Ronald) Zick, Patricia Rogaskie, James (Connie) Shultz and John (Lynn) Shultz; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; husband; sister, Josephine Kapfer; brother, John Quist; and grandchildren, Matthew Bellows and Beverly Gorrell.
Service at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, in Central Christian Church, 6595 Guilford Road, Rockford, with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
