Joyce Thornton
1933 - 2020
Joyce Thornton 1933—2020
Joyce M. Thornton, 86, of Kirkland, Ill., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home. Born Aug. 25, 1933, in Sycamore to Robert and Wanda (Miner) Byers, Joyce married Richard Thomas Thornton in 1964. She and her husband were the owners of D & J Tap in Kirkland. Joyce also worked at Sycamore Precision for 31 years. Joyce was a die-hard Cubs fan and a fan of all Chicago sports. She loved animals, especially her cat Memo. Joyce is survived by her children, Kim (Terry Thompson) Shipley of Kirkland and Rick (Olivia) Thornton of Springfield, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Keiko Thornton of Dixon; son-in-law, Michael Smith of Genoa; grandchildren, Callie, Justin, Tiffany, Priscilla, Tim, Mika, Ben, Nathaniel, Tabby, Richard and Jonathan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (Vernon) Johnson, of Kirkland; brother, William Byers of Rockford; and sister-in-law, Karen Byers of Venice, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1984; son, Neil; daughter Marylyn Smith; parents; and brother, Robert L. Byers. Memorials can be made in her name to TAILS Humane Society, 2250 Barber Green Road, DeKalb, IL 60115
Funeral Service will be private, with Debi Manni Karpowicz officiating. Burial at Maple Cemetery Kirkland. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, Kirkland, 815-522-3563.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Service, Quiram Kirkland Chapel
309 South 5th Street
Kirkland, IL 60146
(815) 895-6589
