Joyce V. Londrie


1927 - 2020
Joyce V. Londrie Obituary
Joyce V. Londrie 1927—2020
Joyce V. Londrie, 92, of Roscoe passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born October 21, 1927, in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of Henry T. and Edith May (Artz) Weand. Member of Harlem United Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed collecting dolls and going to G-Pac to play cards. She also volunteered at Park Pantry for over 15 years. Survivors include daughter, Donna Cook; sons, George (Sharon) Cook and Joseph Cook; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Weand. Predeceased by spouses, George Cook and Warren "Gene" Londrie; daughter, Virginia Tallackson; and son, Clarence "Skip" Cook.
Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
