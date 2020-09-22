Joye E. (Stevens) Bosma 1938—2020
Joye E. (Stevens) Bosma, 82, of Rockford, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 18, 2020 after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was born in Grandville, MI, on September 8, 1938.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob; children, Rod and Debbie Bosma, Ryan and Stacy Bosma, and Julie Bosma; grandchildren, Peter and Angela, Kelsey, Abbi and Alberto, Nick, and Jonah; as well as family members Brenda and Bruce Brouwer, Sally and Dan Sjoerdsma, and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Stevens.
She earned the nickname of Joyful Joye when she performed weekly on the Children's Bible Hour as a young girl and it fit her perfectly. She was loved dearly and generous beyond measure. Her faith, kindness, and thoughtfulness touched many lives. She considered her friends to be part of her family and she made each one feel special. Joye's desire was to be a wife and mother and she fulfilled these callings with all her heart. She supported her children's activities by volunteering countless hours and sitting in the stands for games, concerts and events. She traveled extensively with her husband and was a champion for his career and success. This passion extended to her grandchildren and their lives.
She lived out her faith in a multitude of ways including endless acts of kindness, a lifelong study of God's Word, and having a direct influence on the faith of each of her children and grandchildren. Joye was living proof that she was created in God's image. Her family takes great comfort in knowing they will be reunited with her in Heaven and look forward to that blessed day.
Due to current health concerns, a private family service will take place at a later date in Zeeland, MI, where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joye's name to the Westminster Presbyterian Church's Fine Arts Committee (2821 N. Bell School Road, Rockford, IL, 61107) to help celebrate her favorite seasons of Advent and Christmas. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
or on her memorial Facebook page.