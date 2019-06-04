Home

Juan A. Samaniego Obituary
Juan A. Samaniego 1951—2019
Juan Alfredo Samaniego, 67, of Loves Park passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born August 24, 1951, in Pearsall, TX, son of Secundino and Eudelia (Gutierrez) Samaniego. Married Marcia O'Bryan on November 15, 1975. Retired from Nylint Corp. after 30 years. Survivors include his wife, Marcia; children, Bena Cochran and Michelle Hernandez; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; mother, Eudelia; sister, Amada Villarreal; brothers, Joe Samaniego, Chris Martinez, Buddy Gutierrez and Adrian Samaniego. Predeceased by his father; daughter, Lavauda; and grandson, Gabriel.
Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Firstborn Ministries, 8213 North Alpine Road, Loves Park, with visitation Friday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
