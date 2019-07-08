Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Juanita F. "Nina" Rungren


1931 - 2019
Juanita F. "Nina" Rungren Obituary
Juanita "Nina" F. Rungren 1931—2019
Juanita "Nina" F. Rungren died July 8, 2019. Born April 20, 1931 in Rockford IL. daughter of Almon B. and Maude Morton. East High graduate-Class '1949.' Married Richard "Dick" Rungren June 30, 1951. He preceded her in death June 8, 1998. Lived all her life in Rockford worked at National lock, Sweden House Lodge and Rockford School District lunch program. In retirement, she and Dick enjoyed being snow birds at Daytona Beach, Florida. Loved the ocean and walking on the beach. She was also an avid life-long Cubs fan.
She loved her church and attended Alpine Lutheran for 40 years. Then she attended Samuelson Rd. Nazarene Church, being an encourager by writing notes and praying for all in her prayer journal each morning.
Juanita's survivors include, her daughter; Julie (Keith) Heinemann, Son; John (Cindy)daughter; Jean (Steve) Randell, six grandchildren; (Loves of her life) Nicole (Marc) Murowski, Joseph (Nicole) Rungren, Adam Heinemann, Kalie Heinemann, Stefani Mays, and Caryn Kolthoff, as well as three great grandchildren; Chelsea, Hadley, and Maxwell. She is also survived by her special friend; Gayle Sears.
Preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, as well as her sisters and brothers.
A visitation for Juanita is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 from 5pm to 7:30pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday July 11 at 10am. Family will also receive friends and guests from 9am Thursday until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019
