Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Atwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Atwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Atwood Obituary
Judith A. Atwood 1939—2019
Judith A. Atwood, 80, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by a lot of love at Fair Oaks in South Beloit. She was born March 20, 1939 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Romana (Marinelli) Roland. Judith married Henry Atwood in October of 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. She was employed as a florist for many years, and loved growing orchids. Judith had a love for any and all animals, especially King Charles Cavalier Spaniels. She was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Judith and Henry enjoyed traveling on cruises around the world. Judith was the matriarch of our family and she will truly be missed.
Judith is survived by her sisters, Janice Collman, and Jonel Selander; children, Dawn Everson, Darryl (Jill) Everson, and Dayna (Paul) Thwaits; 7 grandchildren, and many loved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents
Judith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center of South Beloit for their loving and compassionate care of our mother and our family during the last year and a half; as well as Beloit Health System Dialysis Center and the Sage Team of Agrace Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115 with a visitation to start at 9:30 a.m. Burial in Roscoe Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now