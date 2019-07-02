|
|
Judith A. Atwood 1939—2019
Judith A. Atwood, 80, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by a lot of love at Fair Oaks in South Beloit. She was born March 20, 1939 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Arnold and Romana (Marinelli) Roland. Judith married Henry Atwood in October of 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. She was employed as a florist for many years, and loved growing orchids. Judith had a love for any and all animals, especially King Charles Cavalier Spaniels. She was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Judith and Henry enjoyed traveling on cruises around the world. Judith was the matriarch of our family and she will truly be missed.
Judith is survived by her sisters, Janice Collman, and Jonel Selander; children, Dawn Everson, Darryl (Jill) Everson, and Dayna (Paul) Thwaits; 7 grandchildren, and many loved great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents
Judith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center of South Beloit for their loving and compassionate care of our mother and our family during the last year and a half; as well as Beloit Health System Dialysis Center and the Sage Team of Agrace Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115 with a visitation to start at 9:30 a.m. Burial in Roscoe Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019