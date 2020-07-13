1/1
Judith A. Bergsten
1947 - 2020
Judith A. Bergsten, 72, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 30, 2020. Born December 26, 1947 in Hazel Green, WI. Judy married Merle Bergsten on April 19, 1969, with whom she shared her life with for 51 years. Survived by her husband, Merle; children, Derek (Chris) Bergsten, and Lesly (Mark) Couper; grandchildren, Alexandra, Sophie, and Jackson Bergsten and Zach, CJ and Mikayla Couper. Per Judy's wishes a private family service was held. Cremation rites have been accorded. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Tiffanie Ferry and Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison, Rockford, IL 61108. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
