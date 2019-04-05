|
Judith A. Fenwick 1946—2019
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - Judith Ann Fenwick, 73, of Apache Junction and formerly of Byron, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Banner Gateway MD Anderson Cancer Center, Gilbert (AZ) surrounded by her family. Born January 3, 1946 in Dixon, the daughter of Durward and Virginia (Lennox) Gilbert. Judy was a 1964 graduate of Dixon High School and a 1968 graduate of Rockford Practical Nursing School. Married to Eugene Fenwick May 4, 1968 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dixon. She worked at KSB Hospital in Dixon, St. Joseph and Highland Hospitals in Belvidere and Crusader Clinic and Winnebago County Correctional Center in Rockford. Judy also volunteered for Rockford Rescue Mission and Ogle County Hospice before moving to Arizona in 2011. She enjoyed knitting, card making, reading and, most importantly, being with her family. Survived by her husband, Gene of Apache Junction; daughters, Beth Larson of Byron and Michelle (Anthony) Miceli of Loves Park; grandchildren: Regan and Ean Larson and Tony and Nicholas Miceli; brother, Roger Gilbert of Blair, WI; sisters, Barb Suhr of Apache Junction and Patti Mount of Rock Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and son, David. Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Monday, April 8 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dixon preceded by a visitation beginning at 9:00 am in the church. Father Keith Romke will serve as celebrant. Memorials in Judy's name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon or Banner Hospice in Arizona. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Byron assisted the family with arrangements. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019