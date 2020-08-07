1/1
Judith A. Geissler
Judith A. Geissler 1943—2020
Judith (Judy) A. Geissler, 76, of Belvidere, died peacefully July 31, 2020 in her home. Born October 7, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Eugene P. and Mary Elizabeth (Wright) Lundeen, Jr. She graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Illinois, where she met Burkhard Geissler. The two were married in Rockford on April 9, 1966. She then entered Graduate School in Advertising at the University of Iowa, working as a Research Assistant, copy writer and continuity chief in radio and later served as the development director for not-for-profit agencies in Rockford. Judy was involved in many social and service organizations, with a large circle of friends. She is survived by her husband, Burk; son, Karl P. (Dorie) Geissler; and grandchildren, Alex, Jake, Kyra, Mia, Aaron and C.J.; aunt, Hettie Wright; cousins, James (Susan) Wright, Mary (Nathan) Rantala and their children, all of Charlotte, NC. Predeceased by her parents and sons, Eric and Marc.
A private family service was held, with burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Judy's name to the Mayo Clinic - Cancer Research, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or the Belvidere Panhellenic Society, 11811 Pony Lane, Belvidere, IL. 61008. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
1 entry
August 7, 2020
Burk,
I'm so sorry to hear about Judy. The memories of a life shared will help sustain you in your grief. Judy was a bright, caring person. Thinking of you and your family and keeping you in prayer, my friend.
Linda
Linda Bennehoff
Friend
