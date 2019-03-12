|
|
Judith A. Leden 1940—2019
Judith "Judy" Leden, 78, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in Rockford, IL after a brief illness. Judy was born May 13, 1940 in Rockford, the daughter of H. Bernard and Betty Brown. Judy attended Rockford West High School, graduating in 1958. Married Robert Leden November 24, 1962 in Court Street United Methodist Church. Judy was employed for over ten years as a Community Job Coach for Bridgeway, Inc. (Illinois Growth Enterprises) at the time of her retirement and had previously worked as a caregiver for the Goldie B. Floberg Center in Rockford. Judy was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears, with her Fall Saturdays spent watching college football and cheering on the NIU Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks. She was also a huge fan of Rory McIlroy, Russell Wilson and Tony Stewart. Judy is survived by her sons, Gary Leden of Rockford and Brian (Cindy) Leden of Waukegan and their sons Connor and Evan. Predeceased by parents and older brother, Robert "Bob" Brown. The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Senior Living for the wonderful care, companionship and comfort they showed Judy during her time at what she referred to as her "cabin in the woods". Memorials to Northern Illinois Hospice in honor of their care for mom as well. Visitation to celebrate Judy's life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 W. State Street in Rockford from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. Private family graveside will follow. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019