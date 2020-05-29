Judith A. Lindquist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Lindquist 1938—2020
Judith A. Lindquist, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born June 12, 1938, in Rockford, the daughter of Bert M. and Nancy C. (Hallen) Swanson. She married Dennis E. Lindquist in 1963. He predeceased her in 2010. Judith enjoyed playing bridge and was dedicated to her family and friends. Survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie Caltagerone) Lindquist and Andrew Lindquist; sister, Kay Phillip; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her son, Todd Lindquist; and brothers, Dudley, Rodney and Tim Swanson. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of America for their care.
No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved