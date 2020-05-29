Judith A. Lindquist 1938—2020
Judith A. Lindquist, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born June 12, 1938, in Rockford, the daughter of Bert M. and Nancy C. (Hallen) Swanson. She married Dennis E. Lindquist in 1963. He predeceased her in 2010. Judith enjoyed playing bridge and was dedicated to her family and friends. Survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie Caltagerone) Lindquist and Andrew Lindquist; sister, Kay Phillip; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her son, Todd Lindquist; and brothers, Dudley, Rodney and Tim Swanson. The family would like to thank Hospice Care of America for their care.
No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.