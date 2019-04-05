Home

Judith K. Beal


1940 - 2019
Judith K. Beal Obituary
Judith K. Beal 1940—2019
Judith K. "Judy" Beal, age 79, of Machesney Park, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Wauconda. Born February 23, 1940, in Monroe, WI., to Orville and Lois (Rehberg) Houghton. Survived by daughters, Teri (Mark) Deets, Kari (James Leslie) Seargent; grandchildren, Josh (Jill), Alysa (Russ Hallberg) Deets; great grandchildren, Maxwell, Baby Deets #2; sister, Barbara (Donald Ebert) Schwartz; brothers, Thomas (Mary), Roger (Janettie) Houghton; many nieces and nephews; and special companions, Mitzi, Kolbe and Olive. Preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Campbell. Services pending. Memorials to . For information 815-675-0550.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
