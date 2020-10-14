Pastor Judith "Judy" L. Penniman 1939—2020
Pastor Judith "Judy" L. Penniman, 81, Roscoe, left her family on earth to dance in Heaven for Jesus on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born February 6, 1939, in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Roy and Merle (Gaylord) Meyer. She earned her undergraduate degree from Rockford College and received her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. Judy married Alford "Al" R. Penniman on August 12, 1961, in Red Wing, MN. She was the retired Senior Pastor at Gentle Shepherd Fellowship where she served faithfully for many years. Judy loved her Lord and cherished spending time with her family. She was a lifelong Packer fan.
Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, the Honorable Al Penniman; her son, Dr. Eric (Amy) Penniman of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren, Kristen (Nicholas) Mancini, Katelyn (James) Goglia, Jessica (Grant) Ellis, Josiah Penniman, Benjamin Penniman, and Richelle Bramstedt; her 8 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Julie (Jerry) Bramstedt; her sister, Carolyn Mohn; her nephews and niece, Craig (Suzie) Mohn, Steve (Sue) Mohn, and Sara (Bill) Schulz. Predeceased by her son, Kevin, her grandson, Daniel, and her brother-in-law, Carl Mohn.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 P.M. until 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Gentle Shepherd Fellowship, 2905 Bildahl St. Rockford. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing will apply. A private family Celebration of Life will be held with a longtime family friend, Pastor Harry Schmidt, President of Christian Life College, officiating. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentle Shepherd Fellowship in Judy's name. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.