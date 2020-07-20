1/
Judith Wasmund
1939 - 2020
Judith Wasmund 1939—2020
Judith Ann Wasmund nee Wallem died peacefully at Crimson Pointe on July 2, 2020 after a brief fight with lung cancer. Judy is survived by her sister, Karen (Ron) Saager; brother, Erik Wallem; and her five children, Lynn (John) Oldenburg, Ruth (Jim) Gryder, Ann (Misha) Ledajaks, Mary Jane Johnson, and David (Lisa) Johnson. Judy is also survived by over forty grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, husband Roger, and former husband Richard Johnson.
Born on September 26, 1939, in Ottawa, IL to Thor and Naomi Wallem, Judy treasured her Norwegian heritage. She studied all things Nordic with a passion. Judy and Roger also loved to travel and had many memorable adventures throughout the Southwest and Las Vegas.
On July 25, a casual luncheon to celebrate and remember Judy's life will be held outdoors at the Johnson Family Farm at 7479 Shaw Road in Belvidere from 1-3 in the afternoon.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to the staff at Crimson Pointe for their care and support, especially over the last few months. We also wish to thank Bindy and Northern Illinois Hospice for their assistance and guidance through these challenging times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

