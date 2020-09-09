Judy Ann Johnson 1942—2020

Judy Ann Johnson passed away peacefully Aug 23, 2020 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Born in 1942 to Lawrence and Velma Myers in Huron, South Dakota, she grew up in Pleasant Plains, Illinois and graduated high school in 1960. She moved to Rockford and married William Viands, giving birth to William Jr. in 1962. She re-married in 1967 to Cecil Johnson, and gave birth to sons David in 1968 and Brian in 1969. She was a secretary and dog groomer, and had an affection for all animals. She cheered on her boys at all their baseball and football games.

She moved to Osage, Minnesota in 2002 and owned the Sportsman's Restaurant on Toad Lake with her twilight companion, Don Blascoe, who passed away in 2013. She retired to Detroit Lakes, MN, where she enjoyed reflective hobbies and crafts, and card games with her friends at Twin Havens Park. She was a gentle soul who always had a smile--and never a complaint--who lifted the spirits of all around her.

She is survived by sister Kay; son William Viands Jr, Rockford IL; son David Johnson, Redstone CO; son Brian Johnson, Aspen CO; grandsons Christopher and William Viands III, and Caden Klein.



