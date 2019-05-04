|
Judy Ann Tilton 1949—2019
Judy Ann Marquez-Lamz-Tilton, age 69, died on May 2, 2019, of cardiac arrest related to heart failure. She was born May 16, 1949, in Laredo Texas to Dagoberto and Dorothy (Sanner) Marquez. She attended Oregon Community High School and upon graduation in 1967 sought further education which led her to corporative employment. She was a life time member of the Methodist Church. Judy married her sweetheart James Lamz on June 5, 1971 at the Oregon United Methodist Church. Jim preceded her in death on May 29, 1973. For 35 years Judy was employed as a secretary for Commonwealth Edison. An avid gardener, she was awarded many accolades and recognition for her amazing flowers, yard and beautiful home. A genealogist, she searched and wrote the history of her family. Her volumes of research were printed and culminated in the discovery of ancestors and conquistadors in ancient Spain. Her studies ranged over twenty years, a gift to all of those who remain and follow. An adoring aunt to her three nephews; Jeremie, Matthew, and Jason Kobler and their children; Johnathen, Madysen, Jakob, Joseph, Alice, Chloe, and Connor Kobler, she was cherished by her family. They affectionately named her AJ who won a special place in their hearts. As a sister she was a rose on the vine, loving, adoring and beloved in all ways. Finding love once more many years later, she married Ralph Tilton on Oct. 5, 1996 at the Rockford College Chapel in Rockford, IL. Two beautiful grandchildren Jenna and Ellis were the light of her life. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1998. She was also preceded by her nephew SGT Jeremie Kobler in 2012. She believed that Heaven hath in store what she had lost in life. Survived by her sister, Linda Marquez Kobler (David), nephews Matthew and Jason Kobler and step-sons, Scott (Michelle)Tilton and Steven (Jenna)Tilton, 2 grandchildren, Jenna and Ellis Tilton, her 4 great nephews and 3 great nieces. Judy's battle with heart failure endured over a period of 3 years. She often thought of this song which gave her strength.
"When the river was deep, I didn't falter
When the mountain was high, I still believed
When the valley was low, it didn't stop me, no
I knew you were waiting, I knew you were waiting for me"
From the song I knew you were waiting for me
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Oregon with the Rev. David Rogula officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Daysville Cemetery. A Memorial fund is established in Judy's name for the s Project. To leave a condolence visit www.farrellhollandgale.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019