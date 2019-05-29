|
Judy K. Branson 1943—2019
Judy Kay Branson, 75, precious mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at her home on May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Judy was born September 3, 1943 in Rockford, the daughter of Fred and Jean (Afflerbaugh) Waeffler. Judy married Stanley Branson on September 30, 1959 at Grace United Methodist Church. Judy always presented a steadfast faith in God, even through illness and difficult times. Judy was a member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church and formerly a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Judy touched many lives through her prayer circle, providing love and kindness to everyone she met.
Judy is survived by her children: Susan, Robert, Steven, Michael (Gretchen), Angela Branson; adopted daughter Barbara Elaine Romeo; brother Marvin (Sue) Waeffler; sisters Beverly Westlake and Judy (Ray) Sullivan; grandchildren Elijah, Connor and Christian Branson; numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, parents Fred and Jean Waeffler and brother Norman Waeffler.
Visitation for Judy will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 West State Street in Rockford; service to celebrate Judy's life will be 1:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Winnebago Cemetery in Winnebago, IL. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019