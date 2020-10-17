Judy K Bredeson 1944—2020
Judy Kay Bredeson, 76, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born July 18, 1944 in Wisconsin. Daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Rusk) Kronberg. United in marriage to Lyle Warner and together they had two sons. United in marriage to Bernard A. Bredeson on September 1, 1984. He predeceased her on December 24, 2012. Judy was employed by Mastercraft Manufacturing where she worked deburring aerospace parts. Member of the Blackhawk Athletic Club where she enjoyed volunteering for the dinners held there. Judy found enjoyment in fishing, making sure her backyard was picture perfect and visiting outside with her neighbors. Together with her special friend Gene Johnson, they enjoyed doing crafts and going to craft shows. Judy is survived by her sons, Kurt (Donna) Warner and Kerry (Bonnie) Warner; grandchildren, Kurtis Warner, Kandis (Moy) Morales, Sean (Elizabeth) Warner, Josh Warner, Chelsea Warner, Kenna Warner; great-grandchildren, Moy Jr, Ismael, Ashlynn, Holland, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Renesmee; special friend, Gene Johnson; special dogs, Peanut and Roxie; brother-in-law, George Robson; numerous special neighbors and friends from the Club. Predeceased by her parents; spouse, Bernard; siblings, Richard "Dick" (Nancy) Kronberg and Donna Robson. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Peak Home Health Care for the care they gave Judy. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com