McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-2105
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
633 Reed Street
Pecatonica, IL
Judy Klinger


1941 - 2019
Judy Klinger Obituary
Judy Klinger 1941—2019
Judy Klinger, 78, of Pecatonica, IL died at 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Presence St. Joseph's in Freeport, IL peacefully after a lengthy illness.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 in First Congregational Church, 633 Reed Street, Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Duane Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. Visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home-Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W Fifth Street, Pecatonica, IL from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
