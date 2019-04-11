|
Judy Klinger 1941—2019
Judy Klinger, 78, of Pecatonica, IL died at 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Presence St. Joseph's in Freeport, IL peacefully after a lengthy illness.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 in First Congregational Church, 633 Reed Street, Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Duane Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. Visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home-Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W Fifth Street, Pecatonica, IL from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019