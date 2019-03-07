|
|
Judy Rae Bee 1940—2019
DAVIS - Judy Rae Bee, age 78, of Davis and formerly of Woonsocket, SD passed away peacefully Wednesday March 6, 2019. Born in Wessington Springs, SD on November 30, 1940 to Harold & Gertrude Rumelhart (Regynski). Judy loved crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Francis Bee; daughter, Paula K. (James) Schroeder; son-in-law, David Harshbarger; grandchildren, Andrew, Mikaela, Kennedy, Adam, Tyler and Hannah; sisters, Wanda Lindgren and Sharon (Carl) Arco; and many nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Christian James Bee; daughter, Pamela Rae Harshbarger; sisters, Avis (Joe) Schmidt and Marva (John) Ball; and her parents.
Funeral Services held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S 6th St, Rockford, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Graveside Committal Service held Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park. Memorials to the family. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019