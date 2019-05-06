|
Judy Smith 1944—2019
Judy Ann Smith of Rockford departed this earthly life May 3, 2019 at Javon Bea Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 16, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of Sam Lee Brown and Mattie Mae Brown. Judy lived in Rockford most of her life coming from Iowa. She married Dock Jr. Smith in Rockford, he preceded her in death. Judy was employed by Southern Imperial Inc. many years before retiring. She attended Rockford Public Schools.
Judy leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Sheila (Clifton) Streeter and Carla Smith; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Janet Hughes; a host of other relatives and friends including daughter in law Sheila Brown. She was predeceased by her parents, husband; daughter, Karen McKinney; one grandson and granddaughter; and two brothers.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019