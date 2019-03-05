|
|
Juergen M. Stein 1950—2019
Juergen M. Stein, 68, of S. Beloit, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born September 13, 1950, in Duisburg, Germany, the son of Werner and Waltraud (Alexi) Stein. Graduate of Maine West High School in Des Plaines, IL and attended Northwestern University. Juergen worked as a production manager for 30 years. He enjoyed soccer, traveling to tropical locations, and being around water. Juergen loved spending time with his family. He considered himself a "German Enthusiast" and absolutely loved to eat! Survived by his children, Troy (Mindy) Stein and Tami (Brian) Goad; grandchildren, Joseph Luckey, Tyler and Madelyn Stein, and Brandon Goad; and his mother, Waltraud. Predeceased by his father, Werner; and brother, Burkehardt Stein. A special thank you to OSF Hospice and Jacob from Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Private family services. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019