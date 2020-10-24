Julia A. "Judy" Orr 1928—2020
Julia A. "Judy" (Ridenour) Orr, age 92, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born on May 17, 1928 to Carl L. and Mazy M. (Spraker) Ridenour in Carroll County, Indiana. Julia graduated from Kokomo High School in 1946 and attended Indiana University where she met her future husband, Robert J. Orr. They were married on August 29, 1947 in Kokomo, Indiana. After living in a number of communities in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa, Julia settled with her family in Rockford, Illinois in 1954 where she lived for the rest of her life. She was a homemaker for many years while raising her children. During that time, Julia also earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Northern Illinois University and later taught 3rd and 4th grades at Garrison and McIntosh elementary schools. She retired from teaching in 1988. Julia and her husband were active members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for over 60 years. In addition to church activities, she enjoyed playing golf, bridge, euchre and attending community theatre with her many friends. Julia was inquisitive and loved to explore new places. She traveled all around the United States as well as to Canada, Mexico and other foreign countries in Europe and South America. She is survived by her three children, Thomas Scott (Lauren) Orr St. Charles, IL, Teresa Orr (Jerry) Zielinski Marquette, MI, and Robert Andrew (Kim) Orr Rockford, IL; five grandchildren, Julie Elizabeth Orr, William Thomas Orr, Emily Zielinski (Kelly) McNally, Susan Nicole Zielinski (Jeff Sweeton), and Allison Mary Orr; ten nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Orr; parents Carl L. Ridenour and Mazy Spraker Ridenour; and five siblings J. Dane Ridenour, Frank S. Ridenour, Joe Ridenour, Norma Jean (Ridenour) Brunner and Robert I. Ridenour.
Private family services will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carpenter's Place Outreach Center, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
.