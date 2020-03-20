|
|
Julia "Julie" Ann Johnson
1946—2020
Julia "Julie" Ann Johnson, 73, of Pecatonica, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Manor Court in Freeport. She was born May 12, 1946 in Freeport, the daughter of Merrill Walter and Mary Jane Eva (Middleton) Roskam. She graduated from Forreston High School in 1964, Rockford University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, and Saint Xavier University in Chicago with a Master's in Education in 1996. Julie married Gary Ray Johnson on September 4, 1965 at Baileyville Baptist Church. She taught third grade for 27 years at Dorothy Simon Elementary School for the Winnebago Community Unit School District 323. She devoted her free time to Middle Creek Presbyterian Church, serving as choir director for 35 years and being active in Navigators. Julie was an amazing musician, performing as a soloist for multiple functions, as well as accompanying many musicals and performances. After retirement, she loved spending time with family and friends, and especially her grandchildren. Julie was a loving mother and grandmother, and went out of her way to make any gathering extra special.
Julie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Johnson of Pecatonica; sons, Jim (Peggy) Johnson of Pecatonica, David Johnson of Rockford; daughter, Lori (Tim) Cart of El Paso; grandchildren, Katelyn (Brandon) Hergert of Rockton, Jack Johnson of Rockford, Claire Johnson of Rockford, Eva Johnson of Rockford; great-grandson, Camden Ray Hergert; brother, Mervin (Sue) Roskam; sister, Deborah (Randy) Trei; several nephews and nieces.
Julie is predeceased by her parents; grandson, Benjamin Ray Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded with interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020