Julie I. (Bailey) Claus 1957—2019
Julie I. (Bailey) Claus, 61, of Loves Park, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born on June 12, 1957 in Rockford, the daughter of Ernest and Jean (Rust) Bailey. Graduate of Harlem High School, Class of 1975. Julie married Dennis Claus on January 1, 1975. She worked at Wal-Mart in the toy department for 18 years while also working as a Senior Purchasing Agent for Aqua-Aerobic for over 20 years. Julie attended North Park Covenant Church where she was also confirmed. She loved to read and enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Dennis "DJ", Jimmy (Tish) Claus, and Sarah Claus; grandchildren, Jason, Alexandria, Gabriel, Allievea, Victoria, and Kieralynn; siblings, Michael (Jeane) Bailey, Donald Bailey, Sue (Don) Nystrom, Ernie (Joanie) Bailey, and Elizabeth (John) Gaines; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and dog, Daisy Mae Duke. Predeceased by her parents; brother, Steve Bailey; and sister-in-law, Sally Bailey.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
