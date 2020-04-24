|
Julie M. Kozak 1958—2020
Julie M. Kozak, 61, of Rockford passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by family due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Julie was born on September 10, 1958 in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Billy Gene and Janie Lou (Owen) Munhollon. She married James Kozak on January 26, 2005 in Rockford, Illinois. Julie spent her working life at Ballard Electric and Hanson Professional Services.
Julie was a loving and compassionate person. She poured her love into her family as a loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was also a doting dog owner and enjoyed her time breeding, raising, and showing Saint Bernards. A naturally social person, she made friends quickly and easily. She greatly treasured these friendships in her life.
Julie enjoyed travel and spending her summers at Lake Louise. She also enjoyed quite times at home watching her favorite television shows and keeping up with friends and family through social media.
She is survived by her husband James Kozak of Rockford; siblings, Richard (Deanne) Munhollon of Byron, Karen (Chuck) Kereven of Oregon, Kelly Munhollon of Cleveland, OH; brother-in-law Ed Kozak of Chicago; and nieces and nephews Ashley (RJ) McGarry of Byron, Katherine Kereven of Port Wentworth, GA, Tyler (Jennifer) Munhollon of Owensboro, KY, Allison (Adam) Albrecht of Oregon, and Zack Munhollon of Cleveland, OH; and great nieces and nephew Cooper, Mason, Owen, Hudson, and Parker. She is preceded n death by her parents, Billy Gene and Janie Lou.
The family would like also like to thank OSF Home Health, Palliative and Hospice Care for all they did for Julie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Julie's family for a memorial in her name to be established at a later date.
She will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved her. A private service for family only will be held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory with burial at Byron Cemetery in Byron, Illinois. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020