Juliette E. Nyberg
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juliette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juliette E. Nyberg 1926—2020
Juliette "Julie" E. Nyberg, 93, of Rockford passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born July 3, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Henry Clay and Irene Elizabeth (Blomquist) Hillary. Married Duane Nyberg on June 23, 1944, in Rockford. Formerly employed at Breck's Hallmark. Member of Forest Hills Evangelical Free Church. Longtime member of Fairhaven Volunteer Board. Survivors include her daughter, Peggy (Tim) Clow; sons, Randy (Carol) Nyberg and Tom (Marsha) Nyberg; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Nyberg; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, and sons, Dennis and Gary.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved