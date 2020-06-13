Juliette E. Nyberg 1926—2020
Juliette "Julie" E. Nyberg, 93, of Rockford passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born July 3, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Henry Clay and Irene Elizabeth (Blomquist) Hillary. Married Duane Nyberg on June 23, 1944, in Rockford. Formerly employed at Breck's Hallmark. Member of Forest Hills Evangelical Free Church. Longtime member of Fairhaven Volunteer Board. Survivors include her daughter, Peggy (Tim) Clow; sons, Randy (Carol) Nyberg and Tom (Marsha) Nyberg; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Nyberg; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, and sons, Dennis and Gary.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.