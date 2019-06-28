|
|
Julius A. Nemeth 1920—2019
Julius A. Nemeth, 98, of Rockford, IL passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born August 23, 1920 in Chicago, IL the son of Julius L. and Elizabeth (Strum) Nemeth. Julius proudly served his country in World War II in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Lighter Than Air Corp, spending time on a blimp searching for German submarines off the east coast. He married Edna Gerhke in 1954. Julius worked as an engineer at Little Fuse until his retirement. He enjoyed big band music and was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and organ. He could often be heard playing organ at Oak Park Arms Senior Center. Julius loved to fish and most of all he loved his family. He will forever be in the hearts of those who loved and knew him.
Survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Dr. John) Foster; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Michael) Steward, Rebecca (Eric) Messerschmidt, Matthew (Sabrina) Foster and David (Tania) Foster and 9 great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased by his parents and wife, Edna.
A memorial visitation will be held at Wesley Willows Arbor Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019