June Colleen Moriarty
1924 - 2020
June Colleen Moriarty 1924—2020
June Colleen Moriarty 96, of Belvidere, passed away on November 17th. Born June 14th, 1924 in Rockford to Emery and Genevieve (Goral) Sanders (both deceased). June graduated from West High School in Rockford in 1942. She spent two years the U.S. Navy as a W.A.V.E. from 1944 to 1946. She married Joseph Moriarty of Boston, Massachusetts, on January 29th, 1947, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Rockford. June was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music and opera, participated in many church and community activities. Prior to retirement, June worked for Anderson's Ace Hardware in Belvidere for 21 years as a bookkeeper. After retirement she and her husband traveled extensively around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and sisters Annabelle Morrison and Lois Sanders and one grandchild. She is survived by a sister, Joy Kretsinger, her children Steven (Patricia) Moriarty, Mary Ellen (William) Stapleford, Paul Moriarty, Mark Moriarty and Thomas (Ka-Yi) Moriarty, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
June will be laid to rest next to Joseph, her husband of 71 years at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere at a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St James Catholic Church in Belvidere or the Boone County Council on Aging/Keenage Center in Belvidere would be appreciated.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
