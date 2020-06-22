June E. McLean
1929 - 2020
June E. McLean 1929—2020
June E. McLean, 90, a lifelong resident of Belvidere, IL, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1929 in Belvidere to Richard and Hazel (Moss) Heil. She married her sweetheart, Robert E. McLean, on November 26, 1974 in Belvidere, IL. She worked for Belvidere Product as an Assembler for 11 years, then retiring in 1978. June found her spiritual home at First Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member for many years. She was a member of the VFW, Moose, and the Joyful Women's Guild. June loved to crotchet, knit, sew, and dance. She had an amazing garden and would can almost every vegetable she grew.
June will be deeply missed by her children, Ralph Gorham, Jr., Cheryl (Paul) Block, Carol Brothers, and Linda Fowler; her stepdaughters, Judy Casperson, Bonnie Nesbitt, and Jane Osberg; her 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and niece, Susan Jarvis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Hazel; husband, Robert; former husband, Ralph Gorham, Sr.; daughter, Joyce Gorham; son-in-law, Art Radford; brother, Richard Heil; sister, Virginia Dahlke; and nephews, Gary and Freddie Dahlke.
The funeral ceremony can be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Rev. Bob Kopp will be officiating. Burial in Highland Garden of Memories. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
