1/1
June H. Meyer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June H. Meyer 1928—2020
June H. Meyer, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born June 2, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Enoch and Helen (Svensson) Borg. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1945. June married Stanley I. Meyer on May 8, 1948 in Rockford. He predeceased her on February 12, 2004. She was a former member of Tabor Lutheran Church where she was part of the Rosa Regina Circle. Survived by her sons, Charles (Kenda) Meyer of Broomfield, CO, Keith (Denise) Meyer of Rockford, and Timothy (Kimberly) Meyer of Rockford; grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Imhoff, Kristi (Merrick) Stewart, Evan (friend, Emily O'Connor) and her daughter, Violet; and Colin Meyer; great-grandchildren, Everly & Max; and cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Sweden. Also predeceased by her brother, Roy Borg.
A private family burial will be held when we are all able to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved