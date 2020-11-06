June H. Meyer 1928—2020
June H. Meyer, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born June 2, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Enoch and Helen (Svensson) Borg. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1945. June married Stanley I. Meyer on May 8, 1948 in Rockford. He predeceased her on February 12, 2004. She was a former member of Tabor Lutheran Church where she was part of the Rosa Regina Circle. Survived by her sons, Charles (Kenda) Meyer of Broomfield, CO, Keith (Denise) Meyer of Rockford, and Timothy (Kimberly) Meyer of Rockford; grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Imhoff, Kristi (Merrick) Stewart, Evan (friend, Emily O'Connor) and her daughter, Violet; and Colin Meyer; great-grandchildren, Everly & Max; and cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Sweden. Also predeceased by her brother, Roy Borg.
A private family burial will be held when we are all able to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olonfh.com