June Johnson 1928—2020
June Johnson, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born May 9, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Lyle D. and Selma E. (Ramsey) Collins. June met Thomas H. Johnson in kindergarten and later married her lifelong sweetheart on April 25, 1953. He predeceased her August 20, 2006. She worked briefly at National Lock Company before she and Tom realized their dream of opening a family portrait studio, Tom Johnson Photography. June was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She loved Florida; it was her home away from home where she enjoyed the ice cream and beaches. June was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. Survived by her children, Jeffrey Johnson of Longmont, CO and Becky (Tom) Cortese of Cherry Valley, IL; grandchildren, Kali (Keith) McKiski, Jessica Johnson, Elly (Alex) Dahlman, Eric (Paige) Pritz, Kyle (Kara) Cortese, Jeff Cortese, and Kayla (Kipton) Bucey; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Erynn, Keylee, Kolton, Kennedy, Matsey, and Graham; sister, Kay Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Carriage Rehab and Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Private family services will be held in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
June Johnson, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born May 9, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Lyle D. and Selma E. (Ramsey) Collins. June met Thomas H. Johnson in kindergarten and later married her lifelong sweetheart on April 25, 1953. He predeceased her August 20, 2006. She worked briefly at National Lock Company before she and Tom realized their dream of opening a family portrait studio, Tom Johnson Photography. June was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She loved Florida; it was her home away from home where she enjoyed the ice cream and beaches. June was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. Survived by her children, Jeffrey Johnson of Longmont, CO and Becky (Tom) Cortese of Cherry Valley, IL; grandchildren, Kali (Keith) McKiski, Jessica Johnson, Elly (Alex) Dahlman, Eric (Paige) Pritz, Kyle (Kara) Cortese, Jeff Cortese, and Kayla (Kipton) Bucey; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Erynn, Keylee, Kolton, Kennedy, Matsey, and Graham; sister, Kay Shaw; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Carriage Rehab and Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Private family services will be held in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.